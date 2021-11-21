Bears Announce Official Injury Update For Justin Fields

Bears rookie Justin Fields is officially listed as “out” for the rest of Sunday’s game.

The team’s PR staff took to Twitter to share the update on his status.

#Bears injury update:

QB Justin Fields (ribs) downgraded to OUT. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 21, 2021

“#Bears injury update,” Chicago tweeted. “QB Justin Fields (ribs) downgraded to OUT.”

Fields headed to the locker room with a rib injury in the third quarter against the Ravens. The QB was able to leave the field under his own power.

Before getting hurt, Fields was struggling to get the Bears’ offense going.

11-year vet Andy Dalton stepped in for the injured rookie and immediately threw a touchdown pass for Chicago’s first points of the game.

60 YD TOUCHDOWN! Andy Dalton to Darnell Mooney for the score. pic.twitter.com/j0kV7zKhgV

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

So far, the 34-year-old signal-caller is 4-8 for 95 yards and the aforementioned TD. Chicago currently is ahead of Baltimore 7-6 with 10 minutes to go in the fourth.

The Chicago Bears next game is on Thanksgiving, which doesn’t leave Fields much time to recover.

Unless the Bears’ first-round pick can bounce back quickly in the short week, we could be seeing “The Red Rifle” make his third start of 2021.