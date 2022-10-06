Bears Announce Promising David Montgomery News

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice session with an ankle injury.

Montgomery suffered this injury during the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans and missed Sunday's Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

With Montgomery out, backup Khalil Herbert stepped up as the Bears' leading running back over the past two games. If the 25-year-old RB1 is able to return to the field this weekend, that backfield role will be split between he and Herbert once again.

During his time on the field this year, Montgomery has 159 yards and zero touchdowns on 35 carries — averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The Bears are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in an away-game matchup on Sunday.

Montgomery's practice participation on Friday should be a good indicator of his status heading into the weekend.