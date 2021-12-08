Bears Announce Starting QB For Game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears have received some exciting news ahead of this weekend’s rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Justin Fields has been medically cleared and will start in Sunday night’s Week 14 contest, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Fields has missed his team’s last two games since suffering a rib injury during a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In his absence, backup QB Andy Dalton led the team to a 1-1 record with one closely-contested win over the Detroit Lions and an 11-point loss to Arizona. This past weekend against the Cardinals, he threw a whopping four interceptions.

Prior to Week 12’s win over the Lions, the Bears were on five-game losing streak with Fields as the starting quarterback. But despite these losses, the No. 11 overall pick was playing some of the best football of his rookie season. In a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 22-year-old QB threw for a career-high 291 yards.

Fields will look to continue his rookie-season progression in a primetime matchup at Lambeau Field.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.