Bears Are Reportedly Getting Calls About Notable Trade

STILLWATER, OK - SEPTEMBER 15: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins #73 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks at the Boise State Broncos defensive line at Boone Pickens Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Broncos 44-21. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Chicago Bears make at least one trade before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bears have received calls and have had trade talks centered around offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins has missed three straight training camp practices dating back to last week. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, Jenkins is a bit banged up and will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis.

However, per David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the more concerning thing with Jenkins is that there's a disconnect between him and the new coaching staff. That could pave the way for him to get a fresh start.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s not a serious injury,” Kaplan said via Bears Wire. “What I’m hearing is that there’s a high level of disconnect between Teven and the new coaching staff."

Jenkins was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in six games as a rookie, while only making two starts.

This will certainly be a story to watch over the next few weeks.