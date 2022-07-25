Bears Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are bringing in some help for their offensive line.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Bears are signing offensive lineman Michael Schofield. He worked out for the Bears on Sunday and they must've liked what they saw.

Schofield has played both guard and tackle throughout his career. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and started 12 of the 15 games that he played in.

He entered the league in 2014 after being picked by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL Draft. Since then, he's started in 81 games for three different teams (Broncos, Chargers, Panthers).

Schofield will look to win a starting job during training camp and the preseason, though the competition is going to be fierce.

Chicago's training camp is set to start on Tuesday.