Bears Coach Announces Justin Fields' Status For Sunday's Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced Justin Fields' injury status heading into Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets.

Fields will be a true game-time decision as he continues to deal with the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11.

"We're going to let it go up to the game," Eberflus told reporters on Friday.

Fields suffered the injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder during this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The injury has been deemed a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments.

The second-year quarterback has been limited in practice throughout the week. Even if he's able to suit up on Sunday, his run-heavy play style could be impacted by this injury issue.

If Fields is unable to go, veteran backup Trevor Siemian is on hand to take over as QB1.