Bears Coach Has Brutally Honest Chase Claypool Admission

The Chicago Bears' pickup of Chase Claypool at the deadline was thought to be one of the bigger moves of the NFL season. But since his arrival from Pittsburgh, Claypool hasn't had the immediate impact most imagined he would.

In five games with the team, the former Steeler has logged just 12 catches for 111 yards. Prompting some to wonder if Claypool has a full grasp of the offense yet.

Something that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus touched on Tuesday (via NBC Sports Chicago):

I wouldn’t say he’s there yet. I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment and get all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to get better every single week.

With just four games left, it may not be until next season before the 24-year-old is fully up to speed with the scheme.

The Bears sent Pittsburgh a 2023 second-round pick in the deal.