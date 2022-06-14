Bears Coach Has Honest Reaction To Robert Quinn's Unexcused Absence

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears were without one of their key defensive players for the start of minicamp this Tuesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Quinn did not attend the start of minicamp on Tuesday. To make matters worse, it's an unexcused absence.

“We hoped he would be here. He’s not,” Eberflus said, via WGN9. “(General Manager) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that.”

Eberflus isn't going to get too involved, though. Instead, he's going to leave getting Quinn back at minicamp up to GM Ryan Poles.

“We’ve talked to him, but in terms of being here, not being here, I’m going to leave that all up to Ryan,” Eberflus added.

Quinn, who's in the third year of his five-year contract with the Chicago Bears, could face significant fines for missing minicamp.

Missing all three minicamp practices would total $95,877 in total fines.

Quinn was a key piece of the Bears defense last year. He totaled 18.5 sacks in 16 games - a franchise record.

Eberflus and Poles will no doubt make this a priority. The Bears need Quinn to be at his best this upcoming season if they're going to have any shot at contending for the NFC North.