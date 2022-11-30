Bears Coach Has Latest On Justin Fields After Injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

As Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields continues to be hampered by an AC joint injury, coach Matt Eberflus offered an update on his status.

Per NBC Chicago's Mike Berman, "Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields will be limited today." Adding, "He continues to improve, and remains day-to-day."

Fields was ruled out of this past Sunday's loss to the Jets as the Bears took an abundance of caution to protect their young QB.

Trevor Siemian got the start, completing 14-of-25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception despite suffering an oblique strain in warmups.

Chicago really struggled to get much of anything going in the rainy conditions at MetLife, posting less than 300 yards of total offense and losing the turnover battle.

Prior to Fields' injury, the former Ohio State star had really started to put it together both with his arm and his legs. Hopefully he's able to continue that in the near future.