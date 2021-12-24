Bears Decide On Starting QB For Game vs. Seahawks

The quarterback situation in Chicago has taken yet another major turn.

On Friday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Nick Foles will be the team’s starter for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Justin Fields, who’s currently dealing with an ankle injury, “may or may not” serve as the primary backup, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Fields tweaked his ankle during this past weekend’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie quarterback was limited and considered “day-to-day” throughout practice this week. The injury was not initially expected to sideline him this weekend, but the Bears may be taking a cautious approach with no shot at making the playoffs.

Backup QB Andy Dalton will also be unavailable in Week 16 as he’s been ruled out with a groin injury.

Foles started seven games for the Bears in 2020, leading the team to a 2-5 record behind 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With their third string quarterback, the 4-10 Bears will kickoff against the Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.