Bears GM Makes His Thoughts On Justin Fields Very Clear

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Unlike the prior staff, the Bears' current is all-in on second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

The former Ohio State star's rookie season was a significant disappointment. It began on a rocky note as Matt Nagy stuck with Andy Dalton to start the year. An early-season injury opened the door for Fields, though, who started 10 games.

Nagy didn't exactly adapt the offense to Fields' skillset, however. He finished with just 1,870 yards passing and seven touchdowns with 10 picks.

The good news is Nagy was shown the exit at the end of the season. Chicago has since hired Matt Eberflus as its new head coach.

The former Colts assistant is "all in" on Fields.

“We’re all in on Justin. I believe in Justin. Our coaches believe in Justin. Like I said from the beginning, we’re going to set him up to succeed,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Belief from a coaching staff can make all the difference for a young quarterback. But make no mistake; Justin Fields will be put under a microscope this upcoming season.

The biggest key for the Bears is to employ an offense built to support Fields' greatest strengths. Getting him out of the pocket often will be a priority.