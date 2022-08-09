Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday.

In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."

They've refused to negotiate in good faith. Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.

Bears GM Ryan Poles later responded to Smith's assertions. Saying via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times: “We have to do do what’s best for the team… but my intention is to sign Roquan Smith.”

However, the bridge may already be burned between Smith and the organization.

"I haven't had the chance to talk to the McCaskey family, and maybe they can salvage this," the 25-year-old linebacker concluded in his letter. "But as of right now I don't see a path back to the organization I truly love."