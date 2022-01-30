Bears Have Reportedly Hired An Offensive Coordinator

The NFL continues to pillage the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is expected to take the Bears’ OC opening.

“Packers’ QB coach Luke Getsy is expected to leave Green Bay for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job,” Schefter tweeted.

Noting, “Packers now will be losing Nathaniel Hackett and Getsy, leaving holes in their offensive coaching staff.”

Getsy’s served as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach since 2019. In 2020, the 37-year-old was promoted to passing game coordinator as well for two of Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP-caliber seasons.

Getsy started with the Packers back in 2014 as an offensive quality control assistant after bouncing around the college ranks for a bit.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Now he takes what he learned in Titletown to Green Bay’s NFC North rival, Chicago Bears.

He’ll be tasked with developing Justin Fields into the franchise QB they hoped he’d be when they drafted him 11th overall in the 2020 draft.

In turn, Matt LaFleur will need to find some replacements for key members of the Packers offensive coaching staff. And possibly more than that if Rodgers somehow joins Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.