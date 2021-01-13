The Bears Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Matt Nagy

After a relatively disappointing season for Chicago, the Bears will for the most part remain under the same management.

The franchise has reportedly retained both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. But, as indicated by reports earlier on Tuesday evening, defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will head into retirement.

Bears beat reporter for the Chicago Tribune Dan Wiederer broke the news on Twitter.

League source: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will be back in 2021. Chuck Pagano will be retiring. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 13, 2021

Now heading into his fourth year as Chicago’s head coach, Matt Nagy has collected a 28-20 overall record. After a solid 12-4 debut season in 2018, Nagy has led the team to mediocrity in the next two seasons — going 8-8 through each. While Nagy did earn a playoff berth in two of his three seasons as head coach, each time the Bears fell in their first-round Wild Card matchup.

Matt Nagy was clearly reeling at the helm in 2020.

The third-year head coach took some heat for benching Mitch Trubisky for Nick Foles after a 2-0 start. With Foles under center, the Bears went 3-5, including four losses in a row from Week 7 to Week 10. Ahead of the Week 10 matchup, Nagy actually relinquished his play calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

Head coaching difficulties aside, the even more surprising decision was the retention of GM Ryan Pace.

Pace was hired to the front-office position back in 2015. Since then, Chicago has only had one winning season (2018). In his first three years with the team, Pace managed his way to an abysmal 14-34 record.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, this could be a classic case of similar habits yielding similar results in 2021.