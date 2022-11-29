Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears.

Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network: "Bears standout S Eddie Jackson suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s game against the Jets." Noting, "Jackson is still receiving opinions on his foot, but he’s considered out indefinitely."

The 28-year-old safety was having a season on-par with his All-Pro year back in 2018, posting 80 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 12 starts.

Chicago entered Sunday's game against the Jets already pretty beat up. Ruling out Justin Fields, running back Khalil Herbert and DBs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon. But the Bears left MetLife Stadium with additional injuries to Jackson, WR Darnell Moody, safety Dane Cruikshank, and offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Larry Borom.

Matt Eberflus' squad will try to pick up the pieces against the similarly struggling Packers this weekend.