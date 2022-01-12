Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Spun

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

“Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns assistant director of pro scouting Glenn Cook about filling the GM spot.

Pederson was one of the first names to emerge when it came to NFL coaching vacancies. He’s already met the Jaguars and now the Bears, and is scheduled to speak with the Vikings and Broncos as well.

The Andy Reid disciple last coached with the Eagles in 2020, posting a 4-11-1 record before getting the axe in Philly.

In five seasons as a head coach, Pederson’s posted a 42-37-1 record. Including a 13-win season back in 2017, on the way to the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win.

The 53-year-old coach appears to be casting a wide net when it comes to his NFL return. Taking a full lay of the land before committing to a franchise.

The Vikings and Broncos seem to be the most ready-made jobs interested in Pederson’s services. Both boast pretty well-rounded rosters but have QB situations holding them back from true contention.

The Jaguars and Bears are also intriguing options. But are both in the rebuilding phase around second-year signal-callers taken in the first round.

