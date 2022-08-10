Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field.

Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field.

He then found a soccer field with taller grass that matched the conditions he deals with when kicking at the stadium.

That's a small dig at Soldier Field from Santos. He hasn't been happy with the field conditions during training camp and likely wishes that the stadium did have a turf field.

There's a chance that Soldier Field could upgrade to a turf field in the future when it undergoes more renovations. That would allow Santos (if he's still the kicker) to kick on turf fields during the offseason to help him prepare.

Right now though, he'll have to make do with what he has in front of him.