Bears Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

26 Jan 1986: Quarterback Jim McMahon of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game, 46-10.

The Bears-Packers rivalry has been pretty one-sided over the years.

Aaron Rodgers has made a living of torturing the Bears during his playing career as a Packer. It came to a head last season when he scored a touchdown and shouted "I OWN YOU, I STILL OWN YOU" to the crowd at Soldier Field.

After all, he isn't wrong as he's 22-5 overall in his career against the Packers' arch-rival.

Even Bears legendary quarterback Jim McMahon admitted to Rodgers owning his team on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football.

"It's not surprising," McMahon said. "He has owned the Bears. I don't know that he's ever lost to them. If you play here in Chicago, you've got to be able to beat the Packers. If you don't, you're going to catch a lot of grief."

The Bears are going to have to put up with Rodgers for at least a few more seasons after he signed a contract extension earlier in the offseason.

It may get worse before it gets better for Bears fans when Aaron Rodgers comes to Chicago.