Bears Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
The Bears-Packers rivalry has been pretty one-sided over the years.
Aaron Rodgers has made a living of torturing the Bears during his playing career as a Packer. It came to a head last season when he scored a touchdown and shouted "I OWN YOU, I STILL OWN YOU" to the crowd at Soldier Field.
After all, he isn't wrong as he's 22-5 overall in his career against the Packers' arch-rival.
Even Bears legendary quarterback Jim McMahon admitted to Rodgers owning his team on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football.
"It's not surprising," McMahon said. "He has owned the Bears. I don't know that he's ever lost to them. If you play here in Chicago, you've got to be able to beat the Packers. If you don't, you're going to catch a lot of grief."
The Bears are going to have to put up with Rodgers for at least a few more seasons after he signed a contract extension earlier in the offseason.
It may get worse before it gets better for Bears fans when Aaron Rodgers comes to Chicago.