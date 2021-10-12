Bears Linebacker Is Reportedly Out For The Season

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will miss the rest of 2021 after tearing a pectoral muscle on Sunday in Oakland, reports Tom Pelissero. The Bears’ defensive depth takes a hit heading into Week 6 versus Green Bay.

#Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec Sunday and is out for the season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Attaochu signed with Chicago this offseason after a pair of seasons with the Broncos. The linebacker has bounced around since the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. According to Football Reference, Attaochu is one of only 30 Nigerian-born players in the history of the NFL.

A Georgia Tech alum, Attaochu recorded two tackles and one QB hit for the Bears. He was on the field for 40 percent of Chicago’s defensive plays.

Still only 28 years-old, Attaochu should be back in 2022. Through his 79-game career, Attaochu has recorded 20.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 43 quarterback hits.

The Bears are 3-2 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against a divisional rival in the Packers.

Kickoff between Chicago and Green Bay is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.