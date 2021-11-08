Bears Make Decision On David Montgomery For Monday Night

Bears running back David Montgomery has been activated off injured reserve in advance of Monday night’s contest against the Steelers.

Montgomery has missed the last four games with a knee injury he sustained on Oct. 3 against the Detroit Lions. Coming into this matchup, head coach Matt Nagy said that there was “a really good chance” of him being activated.

Bears officially activated David Montgomery from IR for tonight’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

This is a key cog of the Bears offense as he’s had 100+ yards on the ground in two of four games he’s played this season. The second of the two came against the Lions as Montgomery finished with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie Khalil Herbert has done well in his absence by rushing for at least 72 yards in the four games since Montgomery’s injury but he can’t do it all by himself. Having both healthy will allow Nagy to be more creative with some of his play calls.

That said, it’s still going to be a tough task to run on the Steelers. Their 99.5 opponent rushing yards per game at home ranks eighth league-wide.

Chicago will look to snap its three-game losing streak and get to 4-5 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Will Montgomery notch his first score after missing over a month?