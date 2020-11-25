Bears Appear To Be Close To Making Quarterback Decision

The Chicago Bears appear to be close to making a decision at the quarterback position.

Chicago benched former top NFL Draft pick Mitch Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles earlier this season. While the Bears have won some games, Foles and the offense haven’t been playing very well.

For the past couple of weeks, there’s been talk of Chicago going back to Trubisky. Heading into this weekend’s game, that appears to be possible.

Head coach Matt Nagy declined to name a starter for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

#Bears HC Matt Nagy declines to name a starting QB; says Nick Foles is day-to-day with a hip injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice. Also said Mitchell Trubisky looked good while working out without restrictions Wednesday. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 25, 2020

Foles, meanwhile, was a DNP at practice on Wednesday. The veteran NFL quarterback is reportedly day-to-day with a hip injury.

Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky fully participated in practice today. Nick Foles didn't practice. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 25, 2020

The Chicago Tribune outlined today why Trubisky should be the starter:

It does not really matter when or how the Bears choose to justify it — whether they cite Foles’ injury, performance or both — because his production has been as jarring as the big hit he took from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo at the end of the Vikings game. Trubisky was operating on what turned out to be a short leash for Nagy at the start of the season, and Foles has had ample time to breathe some life into the offense. For multiple reasons — and it’s not just on him — nothing has clicked, certainly with any acceptable level of consistency.

We’ll find out soon if Chicago is going that route.

Kickoff between Chicago and Green Bay is scheduled for Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.