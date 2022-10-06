Bears Offensive Coordinator Sends Clear Message Amid Justin Fields' Struggles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's been an interesting first month of the regular season for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields hasn't made the leap that some fans have wanted and that's left them concerned. In four games, he's thrown for only 471 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He also ranks last in the NFL in completions, attempts, and passer rating heading into this month's slate of games.

Despite those struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy thinks that he's been getting better each week.

"I don't think he's had a rough month," Getsy said, via ESPN. "I think he's gotten better each week. I think he's growing tremendously. And you know, it's not easy. We're playing good football teams, and it's not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become, and I know that he can become."

"The important thing is that we stay focused, keep our eyes on that progress or on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week and I believe that we're in that phase."

Fields will get a chance to grow even more on Sunday when the Bears take on the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.