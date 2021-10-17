Bears Player Is Reportedly Being Sued For Alleged Assault

A Chicago Bears player has reportedly been accused of assaulting a woman at a hotel in Charlotte in 2020.

According to a Sunday morning report from WSOCTV, Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is being sued for an alleged assault.

Edwards Jr., 27, has been accused of assaulting a woman he knows at a Charlotte hotel in 2020.

From the report:

In the lawsuit, Joann Blakney claims Bears player Mario Edwards Jr. assaulted her in a hotel room while she was pregnant. Blakney said she has known Edwards for 10 years, according to the suit. They had dated on and off for several years before breaking up in 2019. In October 2020, Edwards was in Charlotte for a game against the Carolina Panthers. During that time, Edwards reached out to Blakney and asked her to meet him at his hotel, according to the lawsuit.

Edwards Jr. is accused of assaulting the woman when she refused to have sexual intercourse with him, according to the report.

The former Florida State Seminoles star was a second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Edwards Jr. played for the Raiders, Giants and Saints before signing with the Bears in 2020.