Bears RB David Montgomery Suffers A Gruesome Injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery left this afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions with a gruesome leg injury.

Montgomery, one of the league’s top running backs, appeared to suffer a serious knee injury in the second half of Sunday’s game.

FOX did not show a replay of the injury due to how gruesome it was.

Montgomery, 24, had been having a big season. He was 6th in the league in rushing yards heading into Sunday afternoon’s game. Prior to the injury, he had rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s really unfortunate to see him leaving the game with an apparent injury. Hopefully it was not as bad as it looks.

Bears fans were understandably heartbroken.

“Bears RB David Montgomery got a standing ovation from fans near the player’s exit for the field. He had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with his apparent knee injury,” Adam Jahns tweeted.

The Bears are leading the Lions, 24-14, on Sunday afternoon.

