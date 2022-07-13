Bears Release Player Following Trade For N'Keal Harry

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears landed former first-round pick N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England Patriots.

In order to clear a roster spot for Harry, the Bears released long snapper Antonio Ortiz on Wednesday.

The Bears signed Ortiz on May 9 after a successful tryout at the team's rookie minicamp. He'd just finished his four-year collegiate career with the TCU Horned Frogs this past season.

Ortiz was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021 — an honor given to college football's top long snapper in the nation.

Veteran long snapper Patrick Scales is now the lone player at the position on the Bears' roster.

Chicago sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to New England in order to acquire Harry. The 24-year-old wideout will provide some depth on a thin wide receiver depth chart for the Bears in 2022.