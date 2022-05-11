Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022.

Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.

Willis was a late-season practice squad signing of the club in 2021. But, did appear on the Bears active roster for one game.

After going undrafted out of Virginia Tech a few years ago, Willis played in The Spring League before arriving in Chicago.

As it stands, the Bears QB room is made up of second-year QB Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman.

With rookie head coach Matt Eberflus at the helm, he'll try to unlock more of the potential of the Bears former 11th overall pick.

Part of that development will happen in the film room, next to a pair of quarterbacks that have seen a lot in this league.