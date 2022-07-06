Bears Reportedly Considering Major Change To Soldier Field

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears runs the football against Kentrell Brice #29 of the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are looking at changing Soldier Field for what they hope will be for the better.

A Chicago mayoral committee is going to recommend that the team puts a dome over the stadium, per Sports Business Journal. If that were to go through, it would cost likely over $400 million.

From Sports Business Journal:

A Chicago mayoral committee is "poised to recommend that the city 'explore the feasibility' of putting a dome atop Soldier Field in an effort to make the facility more attractive to potential users," including the . But the "dome 'almost certainly' will require some sort of taxpayer subsidy." No cost figures for the dome are listed in the draft report, but sources said that estimates of $400M to $1.5B "have been mentioned."

This would certainly help the playing conditions during the season, especially during the winter time. It gets ridiculously cold up in Chicago once November/December rolls around as temperates for games are sometimes in the single digits.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is also reporting that the Bears are pushing towards having a new stadium in Arlington Heights down the line.

If the Bears are able to get what they want out of this, that potential new deal may not happen, but it's always good to have leverage.

We'll have to see when/if a dome is placed over Soldier Field.