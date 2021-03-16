Bears Are Reportedly Considering Wide Receiver Trade

After three years in a Bears uniform, all signs indicate that wide receiver Anthony Miller has played his final down in Chicago.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter contributed to those growing rumors. With Miller entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract, the Bears are currently involved in trade talks with multiple franchises. Getting rid of his contract would save Chicago $1.2 million in base salary through 2021.

Bears are having trade discussions with other teams regarding WR Anthony Miller, per sources. Miller is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is a productive and talented slot receiver likely to be dealt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Miller was selected by the Bears with the 51st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a solid 423-yard, seven-touchdown rookie campaign, many believed the former Memphis receiver was primed for a breakout season.

Unfortunately, Miller hasn’t been able to live up to those exceptions — in fact, the young wideout has regressed over the past two seasons. In 2020, the third-year receiver reeled in 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns.

Drop in production aside, Miller also struggled with discipline issues.

During the Bears’ Wild Card loss to the Saints, the slot receiver’s patience was tested by New Orleans defensive back CJ Gardener-Johnson. After taking heat from the chatty corner all game, Miller finally took the bait and struck his opponent with an open-palmed hit to the face mask — resulting in his ejection from the contest.

If Miller is traded away at some point during this offseason, the Bears’ already inexperienced wideout corps will get even younger. As of right now, seventh-year veteran Allen Robinson II is the only player on the first or second line of Chicago receivers to be drafted before 2018.

With the 22nd ranked passing offense in 2020, the Bears will need to place wide receivers options pretty high on their wish list this offseason.