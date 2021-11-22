Bears Reportedly Get Promising News On Justin Fields

The Spun

The Chicago Bears lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, on Sunday afternoon, and might’ve lost Justin Fields in the process, too.

Chicago’s rookie quarterback exited Sunday afternoon’s loss with an apparent ribs injury. Andy Dalton stepped in for Fields and played well, though the Bears couldn’t hold off the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens offense.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was unclear of the injury severity for Fields following the game. However, the Bears appear to have dodged a bullet.

According to multiple reports, Fields’ initial injury tests came back clean. That is very good news for the NFC North franchise.

“Initial tests done on Bears’ QB Justin Fields today did not reveal any broken ribs, per source. Fields’ ribs will undergo further tests Monday,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had similar information.

“Justin Fields is believed to have suffered bruised ribs today, source said, though he’ll have more tests tomorrow and continue to be monitored. But some initial good news tonight,” he reports.

The Bears, 3-7 on the season, are set to take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

