Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.

Hargreaves has played in 69 games in six NFL seasons, starting 58. He has four interceptions, one pick six, 31 passes defended and two forced fumbles in his career.

Hargreaves started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was waived midway through his fourth season and joined the Houston Texans. He played 30 games in Houston before being waived again and joining the Bengals in November of last season.

As a starting cornerback at Florida, Vernon Hargreaves was one of the nation's top corners for several years. He was a three-time First-Team All-SEC selection and a two-time First-Team All-American selection.

In his three seasons with the Gators, Hargreaves recorded 121 tackles, 10 interceptions, 27 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

That production was more than enough to make Hargreaves one of the top picks in 2016. Unfortunately, his career hasn't played out as well and now he's looking for his fourth team in fourth years.