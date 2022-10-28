Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Alex Leatherwood

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Leatherwood's NFL career has gotten off to a strange start. But after joining the Chicago Bears off waivers before the season and missing the first seven games, he's apparently on the verge of making his return to the field.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have activated Leatherwood from the reserve/non-football illness list. Better yet, he is slated to play for the Bears against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Leatherwood was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But despite playing all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie, the team waived him during final roster cuts after training camp.

The Bears were quick to sign him though, adding the former unanimous All-American off waivers the very next day. Now he's going to get his chance with a brand new team.

The timing of Alex Leatherwood's return couldn't be better though. They're fresh off their biggest win of the season - a Monday night blowout win over the New England Patriots - and have had two strong games on offense.

Leatherwood is hardly the final piece of a championship puzzle, but for a Bears team hoping to develop second-year quarterback Justin Fields into a star, a stronger offensive line can surely help.

What kind of impact will Alex Leatherwood have for the Bears this season? Will he start immediately?