Bears Reportedly Make Significant Wide Receiver Decision

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a one-year contract extension worth $1.25 million, per multiple sources.

St. Brown just finished his first year with the Bears after playing his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay. He's posted the best numbers since his rookie season in 2018, reeling in 20 catches for 320 yards and one touchdown through a career-high 15 games.

The Bears are very thin at the wide receiver position. Darnell Mooney, the team's leading wide receiver, is on the injured reserve with a season-ending ankle surgery. St. Brown is currently second on the WR depth chart behind recently-acquired pass catcher Chase Claypool.

St. Brown is the only active Bears wide receiver with more than 300 receiving yards this season.

Chicago is 3-13 on the season heading into Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.