Bears Reportedly Request Interview With Veteran Coach

The Chicago Bears officially closed the door on the Matt Nagy era Monday. And the team is already reaching out to prospective candidates according to one NFL insider.

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, “… the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening.”

Frazier has been one of the top defensive minds in the game for some time now. Especially since joining Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo back in 2017.

A former Bears player himself, it makes sense that Chicago would reach out to Frazier. Considering his defensive background, along with head coaching experience in the NFC North, Frazier is certainly worth kicking the tires on for a franchise in need of change.

Frazier has a 21-32-1 record as a head coach in the NFL.

Matt Nagy left the City of Broad Shoulders with a winning record, leading the Bears to the playoffs twice with a backup-caliber quarterback. However, in recent years things seemed to go off the rails for the Andy Reid disciple.

Along with Frazier, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is also reported to be a candidate of note for the Bears.