Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season.

Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His rookie season saw him collect the best numbers of his NFL career, reeling in 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Since Year 1, the former Temple star has regressed. Over the past three seasons he's collected just four receptions for 30 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Bears are on the hunt for wide receiver depth following the departure of WR1 Allen Robinson earlier this offseason. The team brought in free-agent options Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, and drafted Tennessee wideout Velus Jones Jr. with a third-round pick.