Bears Reportedly Worked Out Former Packers Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears tried out a notable quarterback - who once played for a division rival.

According to Bears reporter Brad Biggs, the Bears worked out veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert.

In addition to Benkert, the team also worked out five wide receivers and several other players.

Here's the full list.

Benkert spent just over a year with the Packers until his release earlier this summer. He spent the entire 2021 season as the No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Benkert made his NFL debut by kneeling twice as the Packers took down the Bears when he was a COVID-19 replacement.

Now, the undrafted quarterback might suit up in a Bears uniform.