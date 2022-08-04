Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden.

On Wednesday, Brisker revealed how the real Soldier Field matched up to his expectations.

"It looks different on Madden. So in person, it looks better. When I actually seen the stadium, this actually nice. Madden, it makes it look a little ehh, a little iffy. But it looks good out there," he said, per Bears insider Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Brisker was a standout safety for the Nittany Lions from 2019-21. The Bears have high expectations for he and his fellow second-round draft pick, cornerback Kyler Gordon.

"Jaquan, I didn't really know too much about him coming in. I had a lot of question marks, but just seeing him play, and having conversations with him, and working out after practice, he's definitely hungry for success. He's definitely a competitor. He wants to win, and I love that to start with, for sure," third-year defensive back Jaylon Johnson said, per NBC Sports Chicago.

Brisker could take the field as an immediate starter for the Bears in Week 1.