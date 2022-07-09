Bears Rookie WR Compares Himself To "Baby Horse"

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 25 years old, Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones is old by NFL rookie standards.

While he's getting off to a later start than most, he still feels he's more than ready to begin a long career in the league.

‘People talk about it, but it don’t matter,” Jones said on a recent episode of The Sick Podcast, per NFL.com. “I’m a baller at the end of the day. I know what I can do. Me being 25 years [old] is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns and stuff like that. I’m going to be fast for a long time, strong for a long time and making plays for a long time. So, it’s really irrelevant.”

Jones, who was selected with the 71st overall pick in the draft, said he has the body of a "21 or 22 year old."

He even compared his health to that of a "baby horse."

“I never had any major injuries in college,” Jones said. “Only thing I had was like a boxing fracture and a high ankle sprain. Never broke a bone, never had surgery in my life. So, honestly I have the body of like a 21 or 22 year old. Then some guys that have a lot of injuries in college and that you know are going to take punishment in the NFL, but I’m healthy as, like a baby horse. I’m healthy as all get out. That really is irrelevant, you know people gonna talk about it. I only can control what I can control, so they can just stay tuned on that.”

Jones spent four seasons as an undergrad at USC before transferring to Tennessee in 2020. He spent three years in Knoxville as he earned his master's degree. He said if he had the option to go back and change anything, he wouldn't.

Jones will look to make an impact on the Bears' wide receiver unit this coming season.