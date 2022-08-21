Bears Sign Fullback Following Team's Injury Loss

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With David Moore's season officially over in Chicago, the Bears have chosen to add some blocking help out of the backfield.

On Sunday, the team announced that its placed its offseason acquisition at wideout on the injured reserve and added fullback Jake Bargas.

Undrafted out of North Carolina, Bargas is a 6-2, 250-pound back that's spent the last two seasons with the Vikings.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just two NFL games in his career, one in each respective season during his Minnesota tenure. His addition makes it three fullbacks on Chicago's roster.

Moore's injury is the latest hit to an already thin receiving core.

The former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks has recorded 78 career regular season receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns, something the Bears were hoping he'd be able to add to this year.