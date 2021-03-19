Bears Sign Replacement For All-Pro Corner Kyle Fuller

On Thursday, the rebuilding Chicago Bears released veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. The franchise wasted no time in filling that voided role, signing a replacement on the following day.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have signed former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant to a one-year deal.

Former Lions’ CB Desmond Trufant is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

After he was selected 22nd overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, Trufant had a long and successful tenure with the Falcons. Through seven years with the franchise, the former Washington University defensive back collected 13 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

Heading to Detroit for the 2020 season, Trufant had an uncharacteristically disappointing season with the Lions. After missing ten games with a hamstring injury and only recording one interception this past season, the team released the cornerback earlier in the offseason.

Like Trufant, Fuller also had a down year in 2020.

Coming off two straight Pro Bowl seasons, including a league-leading seven interception First-Team All-Pro year in 2018, the veteran Bears corner notched just one interception through 16 starts this past season.

The money was the biggest issue with holding onto Fuller in 2021. With the sixth-year DB set to make $20 million in the upcoming year, Chicago decided it was best to cut its losses now. This move ultimately saved the team $11 million in cap space.

Joining an inexperienced Bears secondary, Trufant will play the solo role as a veteran leader in 2021. Fuller on the other hand now joins the laundry list of players on this year’s wild NFL open market.