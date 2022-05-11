Bears Signing Nathan Peterman: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears made headlines by signing a veteran quarterback.

Chicago reportedly reached a deal with veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. After spending the past few seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, he's heading to the NFC North.

"Free-agent QB Nathan Peterman is signing a one-year contract with the #Bears, per source," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said today. "Peterman — who opened the 2018 season as the #Bills’ starter ahead of Josh Allen — spent the last few seasons with the #Raiders. Now, he joins Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian in Chicago."

Fans are wondering how Peterman keeps landing with new teams despite his lack of production.

"Who does this dude have dirt on?" one person asked.

At least one other fan wants to see the team sign Colin Kaepernick instead. "Yuck bring in Kap so you have some of the stuff backing up Justin. This guy is one of the all time bums," the fan said.

"Honestly, I deserve this for the things I’ve said," said longtime Bears fan Sarah Spain.

Peterman won't be competing for the stating job, but it's clear fans aren't thrilled with the latest signing.