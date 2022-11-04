Bears Star Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Recent Trades

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears were among the busiest teams at the NFL trade deadline, moving on from star linebacker Roquan Smith while bringing wide receiver Chase Claypool into the fold. But for one Bears star, their busy behavior wasn't a welcome sight.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bears safety Eddie Jackson admitted that it felt jarring for the team to make so many changes. He said it felt like the vision of the front office isn't the same as the players.

"Your thoughts start to go through your head like, 'What are we playing for?'" Jackson said, via NFL.com. "Is their vision (in the front office) still the same as the players? We're trying to make it to a Super Bowl, get to the playoffs, things like that. Like I said, I'm not upstairs. I get it. I understand it. But it just hits different."

"Especially to the young guys, they're looking at us like, 'Yo, is this normal? (Does) this happen?' But this is the type of stuff that goes on. So we just got to rally around each other, and the older guys got to step up."

At 3-5 on the season, the Chicago Bears can conceivably make a run at the playoffs. Their schedule gets pretty brutal in December but if they can win a few of their November games, they'll potentially be playing for a Wildcard spot.

Then again, the Bears also might be retooling the roster for next season with these moves. It's hard to tell at the moment.

