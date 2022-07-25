Bears Star Is Refusing To Participate In Training Camp

The Chicago Bears are opening up training camp but will be without one of their most important players as they get underway.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith will not be participating in camp when veterans report on Tuesday. His absence comes amid a contract dispute with the team.

Rapoport reported that Smith has yet to receive an offer that he would "remotely consider." So he's going to wait out the Bears until they make him that offer.

Smith is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He's ready for that long-term deal and has earned it with his play over the last two seasons.

Roquan Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and became an immediate impact player for the Bears on defense. He's recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons.

The past two seasons have seen Smith really emerge as one of the NFL's top inside linebackers. He's earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in each of the last two years while totaling over 300 tackles.

Smith has yet to earn Pro Bowl honors but it clearly a rising star at his position. If the Bears don't give him what they want, they might lose him outright.

Will the Bears give Smith a contract extension before the start of the regular season?