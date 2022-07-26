Bears Star Robert Quinn Makes A Decision On Training Camp

Chicago Bears star pass rusher Robert Quinn isn't going to hold out from training camp.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Quinn has reported to Bears training camp, which starts on Tuesday. This comes after he skipped mandatory minicamp back in June.

Quinn is set to earn just under $13 million this upcoming season.

This is excellent news for the Bears. There were a lot of fans wondering if Quinn was even going to show up at camp considering that there have been trade rumors surrounding him during the offseason.

He put those doubts to rest and now the team will be better off for it.

Quinn is one of the best pass rushers in the league and is coming off a fantastic 2021 season. He finished with 49 total tackles (38 solo), 18.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

He'll look to smash those numbers when the Bears season kicks off on Sept. 11.