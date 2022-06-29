Bears TE Names Difference With Justin Fields This Year

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Going into year two in the NFL, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering his first full offseason with a different mindset.

With no veteran QB ahead of him, Chicago is handing Fields the keys. And according to one of his teammates, he's showing leadership in ways he may not have as a rookie.

“You just feel him in the huddle,” tight end Cole Kmet told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s not just repeating the play, he’s telling you the play, and there’s a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He’s talking to each guy. It’s not just a repeat-a-play, he’s telling us a play, which is a difference.”

That kind of command is what could lay the foundation for a big second year jump from Fields.

As a rookie, the Ohio State product showed flashes of what made the Bears trade up to select him with the No. 11 pick in the draft.

However, like many rookies, Fields experienced his growing pains as he adjusted to NFL life. Of course, it didn't help that there was an obvious disconnect between the Bears' coaching staff, front office and team.

But, if Justin Fields can turn into that true field general that the franchise is in desperate need of, the future could be bright in the city of Chicago.