Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted.

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career.

According to a report from Bears insider Doug Kyed, the team waived Horsted on Wednesday afternoon. The move reportedly came after he allegedly failed his physical.

"The Bears waived TE Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation," Kyed reported.

During his rookie season, the former Princeton star caught eight passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also struggled at times in 2020 and was placed on the practice squad.

He eventually worked his way back to the 53-man roster in 2021, playing behind Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, and Jesse James. With both Graham and James gone, it seemed like Horsted could find a bigger role in 2022.

Perhaps he'll find his way back to the team later this offseason.