NFL Team’s Twitter Account Hacked On Sunday Morning

An NFL franchise appears to be in need of a new Twitter password. The team’s account looks like it has been hacked.

The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account announced new ownership on Sunday morning.

“Welcome to our new owner @Turki_alalshikh #ProBowl #Bears100 #ChicagoBears,” the account tweeted.

The account then explained the reason for the hacking:

“1) Announce that we are back…2) Show people that everything is hackable.”

OK then.

No football today, but it’s still fun seeing the @ChicagoBears take an L. pic.twitter.com/FDieRI4yga — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 26, 2020

The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account has since gone back to normal.

The tweets above have been deleted.