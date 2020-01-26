NFL Team’s Twitter Account Hacked On Sunday Morning

An NFL franchise appears to be in need of a new Twitter password. The team’s account looks like it has been hacked.
The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account announced new ownership on Sunday morning.
“Welcome to our new owner @Turki_alalshikh #ProBowl #Bears100 #ChicagoBears,” the account tweeted.
The account then explained the reason for the hacking:
“1) Announce that we are back…2) Show people that everything is hackable.”
OK then.
No football today, but it’s still fun seeing the @ChicagoBears take an L. pic.twitter.com/FDieRI4yga
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 26, 2020
The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account has since gone back to normal.
The tweets above have been deleted.