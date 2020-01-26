The Spun

NFL Team’s Twitter Account Hacked On Sunday Morning

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

An NFL franchise appears to be in need of a new Twitter password. The team’s account looks like it has been hacked.

The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account announced new ownership on Sunday morning.

“Welcome to our new owner @Turki_alalshikh #ProBowl #Bears100 #ChicagoBears,” the account tweeted.

The account then explained the reason for the hacking:

“1) Announce that we are back…2) Show people that everything is hackable.”

OK then.

The Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account has since gone back to normal.

The tweets above have been deleted.


