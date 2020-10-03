Bears Make ‘Interesting’ Move At Quarterback Before Sunday’s Game

The Chicago Bears made a big move at quarterback last weekend, benching Mitch Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles. Is another interesting quarterback move on the way?

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFC North franchise made a notable move at the quarterback position.

Chicago has promoted quarterback Tyler Bray to the active roster.

Here’s the official announcement from the Bears:

The Bears on Saturday flexed quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad up to the active roster in advance of Sunday’s home game against the Colts. Bray joined the Bears in 2018 and has spent time on the active roster and practice squad, but has not appeared in a regular-season game. Since entering the NFL in 2013 with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Tennessee, Bray has thrown one pass—an incompletion in the 2017 season finale with Kansas City. Due to a provision in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was reached in March, NFL teams can flex up to two players from their practice squad without releasing anyone, effectively increasing their active roster from 53 to 55.

Why now?

That’s the “interesting” part. Perhaps Bray was being pursued by another team. Or, maybe, there’s a Trubisky trade in the works.

Stay tuned.

Chicago and Indianapolis are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.