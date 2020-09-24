The Spun

Bears Veteran Is Reportedly Set To Miss “Several Games”

A Chicago Bears helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have reportedly lost a key member of their defense for “several games” with an injury.

John Jenkins, 31, signed with the Bears in the offseason. This is his second stint with the Chicago franchise, as he played for the NFC North team in 2017, as well.

Unfortunately, Jenkins is reportedly set to miss multiple games with an injury. The former Georgia Bulldogs star suffered a ligament tear in his thumb during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Jenkins played through the injury on Sunday, but will reportedly need some time to recover.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jenkins will likely miss “several games.” It’s possible he’ll be placed on the IR.

The Bears, meanwhile, have added some depth to their defensive line. Chicago has reportedly signed defensive lineman Daniel McCullers from the practice squad.

Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears in the offseason, did not practice on Wednesday. He had mostly been splitting reps with nose tackle Bilal Nichols.

The Bears will look to move to 3-0 on the season on Sunday, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff for the NFC showdown is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.


