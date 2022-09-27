Bears Wide Receiver Placed On Injured Reserve Tuesday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears struggling passing attack took another hit on Tuesday.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, "The Bears placed WR Byron Pringle on Injured Reserve and signed LB Joe Thomas from the practice squad."

Pringle exited Sunday's win early with a calf injury after bringing in one catch for 11 yards.

The catch was just his second of the season, totaling two receptions for 33 yards.

The five-year vet will now be forced to miss a minimum of four games, with the earliest he can return being the Bears Oct. 30 contest at Dallas.