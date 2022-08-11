Bears Wide Receiver Reportedly Undergoing Surgery This Morning

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just last month, the Chicago Bears acquired former first-round pick N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England Patriots.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on Thursday morning, Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery after suffering a recent high-ankle sprain and will be out for around eight weeks.

This is a significant hit to a wide receiver depth chart that's already plagued with a variety of injury issues.

Starting wideout Byron Pringle (quad) is expected to miss time to start the 2022 season. Rookie WR3 Velvus Jones is day-to-day as he deals with injury issues of his own. David Moore was carted off the practice field with injury on Tuesday. Dante Pettis has also missed multiple practices with an injury.

Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Tajae Sharpe, Isaiah Coulter, Kevin Shaa, Nsimba Webster and Chris Finke are the active wide receivers for the Bears.

“I was going to ask you, have you played receiver?” head coach Matt Eberflus joked with reporters earlier this week, per NBC Sports Chicago.“... No, it does make it difficult. You lose men on a 90-man roster and it makes it difficult for the other guys.”

The Bears may have to seek some outside help to combat these injury issues at the wide receiver position.